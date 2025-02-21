DT Next Health: Are fats your friend or foe?

CHENNAI: Fats have always been the recipient of negative attention in discussions of nutrients and diet. Contrary to popular belief, fats are essential to a balanced diet. Depending on the molecular structure, they are saturated, unsaturated or trans fats.

Saturated fats are fats with no double bonds between carbon atoms as they are saturated with hydrogen. They are typically solid at room temperature and are found in animal products such as meat, butter, and cheese and in certain plant-based oils like coconut and palm oil.

Unsaturated fats include monounsaturated fats (found in olive oil, avocados, and nuts) and polyunsaturated fats (found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts). Certain vitamins, known as fat-soluble vitamins, require fat for their absorption and transportation within the body. These include vitamins A, D, E, and K. Without adequate dietary fat, the body would struggle to absorb these vital nutrients.

Dr Varun Bansal, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, says that the impact of fats (saturated or unsaturated) on health can vary depending on the individual’s overall diet and lifestyle. Diets high in refined sugars and processed foods may exacerbate the negative effects of saturated fats, while diets rich in whole foods, fibre, and healthy fats (such as those found in nuts, seeds, and fish) can mitigate these effects and highlight the benefits of saturated fats.

He added that one of the most controversial oils in discussion is palm oil due to environmental challenges and impact due to palm oil production and nearly 50 per cent saturated fat content. Palm oil is unique among vegetable oils due to its balanced saturated and unsaturated fat composition. It contains approximately 50 per cent saturated fats, 40 per cent monounsaturated fats, and 10 per cent polyunsaturated fats.