    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Nov 2025 9:15 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: ZS programme for professional undergraduate courses; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Associates India Pvt Ltd invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate courses at institutes located in Pune, New Delhi (NCR) or Bengaluru. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.

    Eligibility: Students from across India pursuing their first year of general/professional undergraduate courses at institutions located in Pune, New Delhi (NCR) or Bengaluru can apply. Applicants should have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 12 board examination. Applicants' annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 8 lakh. Children of employees of Buddy4Study and ZS Associates are not eligible

    Prizes & Rewards: Upto Rs 50,000 per year

    Last Date to Apply: November 28

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ZSPU9

    DTNEXT Bureau

