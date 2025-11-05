DT Next Campus: ZS programme for professional undergraduate courses; here is how you can apply
Associates India Pvt Ltd invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate courses at institutes located in Pune, New Delhi (NCR) or Bengaluru. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.
CHENNAI: Associates India Pvt Ltd invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate courses at institutes located in Pune, New Delhi (NCR) or Bengaluru. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.
Eligibility: Students from across India pursuing their first year of general/professional undergraduate courses at institutions located in Pune, New Delhi (NCR) or Bengaluru can apply. Applicants should have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 12 board examination. Applicants' annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 8 lakh. Children of employees of Buddy4Study and ZS Associates are not eligible
Prizes & Rewards: Upto Rs 50,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: November 28
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ZSPU9