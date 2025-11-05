DT Next campus | Winners of Cube Test felicitated at SRM IST

CHENNAI: The felicitation ceremony for the winners of the ICI–RDC National Cube Test Competition – season 3 was held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur.

In the student category, the team from Prasad V Potturi Siddhartha Institute of Technology emerged as the winner and received a cash award of Rs 1,00,000, presented by Archunan.

The Professional Category was won by Chryso India Pvt Ltd, while Elan Concrete Private Limited bagged the top position in the Expert Category, each receiving a cash prize of Rs 50,000. SRM IST Kattankulathur candidates participated in the event and also won runner-up positions in both student and professional categories.