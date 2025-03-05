DT Next Campus: WCC college holds 107th convocation

CHENNAI: Women’s Christian College (WCC) held its 107th convocation and celebrated the academic achievements of 1,546 graduates.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Malini V Shankar, IAS (Retd.), Vice-Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, an alumna of WCC from the Department of Chemistry, Batch of 1980.

College Principal Dr Lilian I Jasper, in her address, highlighted the journey of the past year, acknowledging both challenges and triumphs.

She emphasised the institution’s commitment to progress, introducing new and promising initiatives while upholding its cherished traditions. A milestone was the college’s acceptance into full membership by the Association of Christian Universities and Colleges in India (ACUCA), further strengthening its academic mission.

Dr Malini delivered a thought-provoking speech, drawing from the wisdom of a former principal of the college. She emphasised that freedom comes with responsibility and that a sense of balance in life is required for the well-being of the mind, body and soul.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of academic awards and honours, recognising excellence in various disciplines.