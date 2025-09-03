DT Next Campus: SSN College hosts HCLTech Talks

CHENNAI: Flagship Campus Connect event, HCLTech Talks, was held at SSN College of Engineering. Over 600 circuit branch engineering students attended a session on the future of software engineering, exploring new trends and career paths.

The session was conducted by Koteswaran Srinivasan, Global Technology Director of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, who delivered an inspiring speech titled ‘Career Paths in Embedded Systems – Skills, Tools and Opportunities.’

“At HCLTech, we believe the future belongs to engineers who can seamlessly integrate hardware expertise with software innovation,” said Srinivasan.