DT Next Campus: SSN College hosts HCLTech Talks

    “At HCLTech, we believe the future belongs to engineers who can seamlessly integrate hardware expertise with software innovation,” said Srinivasan.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sept 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-09-03 01:00:32  )
    CHENNAI: Flagship Campus Connect event, HCLTech Talks, was held at SSN College of Engineering. Over 600 circuit branch engineering students attended a session on the future of software engineering, exploring new trends and career paths.

    The session was conducted by Koteswaran Srinivasan, Global Technology Director of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, who delivered an inspiring speech titled ‘Career Paths in Embedded Systems – Skills, Tools and Opportunities.’

