DT Next Campus | SRM’s historic leap in innovation

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur, has achieved a landmark milestone of over 500 granted patents in its four-decade-long journey of academic and research activities.

Spread across an academic ecosystem that includes Engineering and Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Science and Humanities, Management, Agricultural Sciences, Law, Hotel Management and Architecture, SRMIST continues to nurture an ecosystem where breakthrough thinking thrives.

A major catalyst in this journey has been the Centre for Intellectual Asset Protection (CIAP), established in 2021. The centre has streamlined the end-to-end patenting process, empowering faculty, students, and researchers to protect and progress their innovations with confidence.

The steady rise in patent filings since its inception underscores SRM IST’s commitment to strengthening India’s innovation capacity and boosting global competitiveness.

SRM IST’s portfolio now includes several path-breaking patents, such as a photocatalytic process for green hydrogen generation, pushing forward the transition to clean energy, an automatic transmission switching system for hybrid vehicles, redefining next-generation mobility, an automated industrial container-cleaning system, bringing sustainability to manufacturing and sanitation, assistive technologies designed to support visually impaired users, advancing inclusive innovation and a polyherbal formulation for PCOS, contributing to accessible healthcare solutions.

Each invention showcases SRM IST’s mission to solve global challenges through science, technology, and human-centred innovation.