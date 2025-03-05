DT Next Campus: SRMC sets up centre for cleft care

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) has set up a comprehensive cleft care centre of excellence. It was launched by Dr Saranya T Jaikumar, educational psychologist and President of Voxdemy, at the 20th anniversary of the partnership between SRIHER and Transforming Cleft of Canada.

The centre provides various services from cleft lip awareness to identification, and interventions through adulthood speech therapy and rehabilitation.

About 100 cleft lip patients who benefited from the collaboration participated in the event.

Dr Saranya said born with cleft lip and palate she was also a beneficiary of this medical treatment and can assure those affected that they can be cured fully and speak and learn like any other child.

Some children may have one surgery and some others eight or nine. But if they trust the medical team and undertake all treatments and speech therapies they can shine in life like others, she added.