DT Next campus: SRM IST hosts national workshop on H-Baja

CHENNAI: The Department of Automobile Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, in association with BAJA SAEINDIA, organised a two-day national workshop on H-Baja (Hydrogen BAJA).

The workshop brought together over 250 student participants from across India, offering an immersive learning platform focused on hydrogen-based mobility solutions.

The workshop featured intensive and highly informative sessions centred on hCNG (hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas), a fuel gaining increasing relevance in the pursuit of sustainable mobility. Through expert-led discussions, participants are being exposed to alternative fuel systems, safety considerations, integrated vehicle design approaches, and the technical expectations of the H-BAJA category.

The two-day workshop was designed to strengthen students’ preparedness for the BAJA SAEINDIA 2026 Physical Round, scheduled for January 2026.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of distinguished leaders from the automotive and academic sectors.

Chief guest, Dr Anand Lakshmanan, Senior Project Advisor, Centre of Excellence for Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), addressed the gathering and said, “Over the past two decades, the automotive industry has undergone a major transformation with a strong shift toward electric and alternative fuel technologies. Reducing dependence on fossil fuels is essential for sustainable mobility, and India is increasingly focusing on hydrogen-based solutions. To realise this potential, we need strong research and development capabilities and skilled engineers, and platforms like BAJA SAEINDIA, along with institutions such as CAAR, play a vital role in bridging academic research with industry-ready technologies.”