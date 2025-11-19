DT Next Campus| SRM IST hosts grand finale of cybersecurity challenge

CHENNAI: The Department of Networking and Communications, School of Computing, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), held the grand finale of H7CTF 2025, a national-level cybersecurity challenge that brought together participants from premier universities and industry teams across India and beyond.

The final phase welcomed over 2,500 participants representing more than 20 countries, marking the event as one of the country’s largest and most anticipated cybersecurity challenge platforms.

Md Shakeel Akhter, IPS (Retd), State Chief Information Commissioner, was the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity in every aspect of life and encouraged students to look beyond winning to contributing meaningfully to public digital safety.

“Cybersecurity today is not a specialised field, it is a necessity across every sector. Compete not just to win, but to learn, to grow, and to push the boundaries of what is possible. Every challenge you solve brings us one step closer to a more secure digital world,” he said.

Dr Leenus Jesu Martin said, “In today’s world, skill has greater value than theoretical knowledge alone. Hackathons like H7CTF provide real-world problemsolving exposure that industries now expect from day one.”