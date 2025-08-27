DT Next Campus: SRM hosts faculty convocation

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) has hosted the convocation for faculty members who have completed a comprehensive three-day faculty development program conducted by the School of Design Thinking (SoDT).

SoDT’s vision aligns with SRM IST’s purpose of nurturing a new generation of leaders who are empathetic, creative, and solution-focused.

The School of Design Thinking has conducted the Faculty Development Program for 14 batches of faculty members across its Kattankulathur, Tiruchy, NCR and Vadapalani campuses.

SRM IST has been at the forefront in championing Design Thinking — not simply as a set of skills, but as an institutional culture.

The University’s ongoing drive ensures that Design Thinking reaches all students, faculty members, and departments. From engineering and technology to entrepreneurship and innovation, SRMIST has set a benchmark for interdisciplinary creativity.

This year, 110 faculty members from all major engineering departments received their certificates. They join a distinguished cohort of 165 faculty alumni from the first convocation event, making a total of 275 SRMIST faculty trained in Design Thinking since the inception of the programme in 2019.