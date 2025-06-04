DT Next Campus: SRIHER launches ACG programme

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), an institution in clinical and genomic education, has announced the launch of an Advanced Certification in Genomics (ACG) programme in association with Apollo Health Resources Limited (AHRL), a pioneer in the training, skilling, and placement of healthcare professionals worldwide.

This initiative is part of a strategic partnership between SRIHER and AHRL and falls under AHRL’s Global Workforce Development (GWD) initiative that aims to address global healthcare workforce shortages.

The one-year, full-time programme, commencing in August 2025, will be conducted in person at the SRIHER campus in Chennai. Applicants must hold a postgraduate degree (M. Sc or M. Tech) in any of the following disciplines: Human Genetics, Biomedical Genetics, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical Sciences, Stem Cell Sciences, Clinical Research, Medical Laboratory Technology, Genetic Engineering, Medical Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics or Genomic Counselling, Life Sciences, or a related discipline.