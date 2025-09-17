DT Next Campus: SRIHER holds event on geriatric care

CHENNAI: On the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) organised a week-long event to create awareness about geriatric care and the prevention of falls among elderly people.

Over 500 students, faculty members and staff participated in the human chain. The other events included academic events, creative initiatives and community outreach programmes.

Dr VS Natarajan, Founder and Chairman of Geriatric Foundation highlighted the indispensable role of physiotherapy in reducing pain, disability, promoting healthy ageing.