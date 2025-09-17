Begin typing your search...

    Over 500 students, faculty members and staff participated in the human chain. The other events included academic events, creative initiatives and community outreach programmes.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Sept 2025 9:14 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: SRIHER holds event on geriatric care
    Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) 

    CHENNAI: On the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) organised a week-long event to create awareness about geriatric care and the prevention of falls among elderly people.

    Dr VS Natarajan, Founder and Chairman of Geriatric Foundation highlighted the indispensable role of physiotherapy in reducing pain, disability, promoting healthy ageing.

    Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
    DTNEXT Bureau

