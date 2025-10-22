DT Next Campus: Satya Scholarship Programme for Medical Courses 2025

CHENNAI: With full tuition coverage, the scholarship provided by the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust is dedicated to empowering bright, deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, helping them turn aspirations into achievements and build a future without financial barriers

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing Medical (MBBS, BDS, BPT, BSc (Nursing), BSc (Paramedics)) from select colleges/universities located in the Ludhiana district. Must have passed Class 12 board exams from the Ludhiana district with a minimum of 60% marks.

The annual income of parents/guardians must not exceed Rs 5 Lakh from all sources, even for orphan students.

Preference given to girls, sportspersons (state/national/international level), persons with disabilities, orphans, and children of single parents

Students must maintain 75% attendance, good conduct, and a minimum 6 GPA or 60% to continue with the scholarship.

Students should not be recipients of any other educational scholarship.

The student must be a citizen and resident of India

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships are for the full duration of the UG courses, including integrated courses of up to 5 years

Full annual course fee, if paid by the scholar in the first year, will be reimbursed directly to the student’s or parent’s or guardian’s bank account

Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SAT2