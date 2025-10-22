Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Satya Scholarship Programme for Medical Courses 2025

    The annual income of parents/guardians must not exceed Rs 5 Lakh from all sources, even for orphan students

    22 Oct 2025 8:04 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Satya Scholarship Programme for Medical Courses 2025
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: With full tuition coverage, the scholarship provided by the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust is dedicated to empowering bright, deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, helping them turn aspirations into achievements and build a future without financial barriers

    Eligibility: Open to students pursuing Medical (MBBS, BDS, BPT, BSc (Nursing), BSc (Paramedics)) from select colleges/universities located in the Ludhiana district. Must have passed Class 12 board exams from the Ludhiana district with a minimum of 60% marks.

    Preference given to girls, sportspersons (state/national/international level), persons with disabilities, orphans, and children of single parents

    Students must maintain 75% attendance, good conduct, and a minimum 6 GPA or 60% to continue with the scholarship.

    Students should not be recipients of any other educational scholarship.

    The student must be a citizen and resident of India

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships are for the full duration of the UG courses, including integrated courses of up to 5 years

    Full annual course fee, if paid by the scholar in the first year, will be reimbursed directly to the student’s or parent’s or guardian’s bank account

    Last Date to Apply: October 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SAT2

    DTNEXT Bureau

