Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus| Rolls-Royce Wings4Her for women engineering students

    Rolls-Royce India invites applications from female students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of an engineering degree program at AICTE-recognised institutions.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2025 9:20 AM IST
    DT Next Campus| Rolls-Royce Wings4Her for women engineering students
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from female students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of an engineering degree program at AICTE-recognised institutions.

    Eligibility: Female students pursuing engineering in their 1st, 2nd, or 3rd year across India, in fields such as aerospace, computers, electronics, marine, etc.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 35,000.

    Last Date to Apply: November 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UNSC4

    Rolls-RoyceScholarshipScholarship Programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X