DT Next Campus| Rolls-Royce Wings4Her for women engineering students

CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from female students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of an engineering degree program at AICTE-recognised institutions.

Eligibility: Female students pursuing engineering in their 1st, 2nd, or 3rd year across India, in fields such as aerospace, computers, electronics, marine, etc.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 35,000.

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

