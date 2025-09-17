DT Next Campus: Rhapsody 2025 - SACAS celebrates culture, creativity

CHENNAI: SA College of Arts and Science campus came alive with colours, music, and excitement as SA Rhapsody 2025 unfolded. With participation from 23 colleges across city, the event celebrated creativity, culture, and youthful energy.

The morning began with a variety of preliminary events that kept the campus buzzing. Dance and singing competitions were held at the auditorium, showcasing raw talent and passion. Simultaneously, the mind game challenged participants’ wit at the theatre, followed by an engaging short film screening. Meanwhile, the cooking contest at the NFSM&D

Lab filled the air with the aroma of creativity.

The grand finale was a carnival of lights, music, and celebration. Food and accessories stalls, lively decorations, and an enthusiastic crowd created a festive vibe. The finale included a ramp walk, electrifying dance performances, and music that kept the audience cheering. The star-studded line-up included KPY fame Azhar and Kureshi, singer Nithyashree, DJ Deepika, dance master Sridhar, actress Yashika Anand, and singer Sam Vishal. The evnt facilitated a platform for students to bond, perform, and shine, proving once again that SACAS is a hub of culture and creativity.