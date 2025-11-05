DT Next Campus | Raman-Charpak Fellowship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Raman–Charpak Fellowship Programme 2025 is jointly offered by the Indo-French Centre for the Promotionof Advanced Research (CEFIPRA) to promote high-quality research collaboration between India and France. The fellowship supports PhD students from these countries to carry out a part of their doctoral research work in the partner country.

Eligibility: Application is open to 30 years old or younger Indian citizens, who are currently residing in India. They must be registered for a PhD in a recognised university or research institution in India

Prizes & Rewards: Monthly fellowship support of Euro 1,710 covering daily expenses, local travel, and accommodation

Last Date to Apply: December 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RCFP1