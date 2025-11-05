DT Next campus| Prathyush-Aayush duo of Vidya Mandir clinch quiz title

CHENNAI: T.I.M.E. and CLAT Prep hosted the Chennai regional finals of the 2025 edition of ‘Aqua Regia – The School Quiz’ at the Music Academy, Chennai. Formerly known as ‘Aqua Regia – The Science Quiz’, the competition had earned a Guinness World Record in 2007 for being the largest quiz ever held.

Nearly 5,500 students from 23 schools took part in the preliminary written round, from which 110 teams advanced to the finals. A total of 5 teams from various Chennai schools competed on stage, with 4 schools qualifying for the regional finals.

The team of Prathyush and Aayush Bharadwaj of Vidya Mandir, Chennai, claimed victory in the Chennai regional finals, defeating S Gabriel Joseph and E Prasanna Venkatesh from Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madambakkam, Chennai in a thrilling contest. The duo of G Krithik and G Girinish, representing Shri Nehru Vidyalaya, Coimbatore, secured the position of second runners-up.

The winners of both the city and regional finals were awarded cash prizes, trophies, and certificates for participation and excellence. Nawabzada Asif Ali (Heir-Apparent & Dewan to the Prince of Arcot) hosted the Chennai edition of Aqua Regia as the quiz master.

Mantry Arvind Kumar, Director, T.I.M.E. Chennai, “What makes Aqua Regia truly special is the spark these young minds bring — their curiosity, enthusiasm, and ability to think beyond the obvious. This quiz isn’t just about winning; it’s about exploring ideas, testing one’s limits, and experiencing the pure excitement of learning. Every year, I’m amazed by how these students turn knowledge into a celebration.”

Viswanath Pillutla, Founder Director of T.I.M.E., shared his thoughts, saying, “Watching such bright and enthusiastic young minds in action is always inspiring. The students at the Chennai Regional Finals showcased remarkable knowledge, quick thinking, and confidence. Aqua Regia has truly become a platform that ignites curiosity and nurtures a genuine love for learning beyond the classroom.”

Aqua Regia is open for students of grades IX, X, XI, and XII across all streams, and it takes place in over 40 cities and towns nationwide, including major locations like Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Since its launch in 2006, this quiz has attracted participation from more than 2.6 million students across India. Over 90,000 students from across the country participated in the 2025 edition of Aqua Regia – The School Quiz.