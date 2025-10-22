DT Next Campus: New test facility at Sathyabama Institute to study Chennai's climate pattern

CHENNAI: The Mission Mausam Urban Test Bed Facility was inaugurated at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (deemed to be a University), supported by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

This state-of-the-art facility marks a major milestone in the nation’s climate science initiatives and strengthens India’s preparedness toward becoming a “Weather Ready and Climate Smart” nation.

Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, gracing the event as the Chief Guest, inaugurated the facility. Dr Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, presided over the event.

With a focus on investigating and understanding Chennai’s urban climate variability, the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art atmospheric instruments. It is located within Sathyabama Research Park alongside a dedicated Data Recording and Processing Centre.

The facility is equipped with advanced atmospheric observation systems such as a Ceilometer, SODAR, and Micro Rain Radar, which provide continuous high-resolution observations of three-dimensional wind circulation, aerosols, clouds, and rainfall characteristics over Chennai — one of India’s most climate-vulnerable urban regions.

The ceremony also marked the inauguration of the Palaeoclimatology Laboratory and Information Galleries – Geochronos, Oceana, and Innovaria. These facilities aim to serve as knowledge and outreach hubs for promoting climate literacy, citizen science, and collaborative research on environmental sustainability. Together, they will contribute to building scientific awareness and resilience among communities in Chennai and across the region.