DT Next Campus: Job Fair 2025 at AVIT's Chennai campus

CHENNAI: Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology (AVIT), a constituent college of Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation (deemed to be University) – VMRF(DU), successfully organised ‘Job Fair 2025’ at its Chennai campus. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 650 job seekers across the Chengalpattu district.

Around 70 reputed companies from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram took part in the fair, collectively offering over 5,000 vacancies across various sectors. Job aspirants from diverse educational backgrounds—MBA, Engineering, Arts and Science, Law, Allied Health Sciences, Diploma, and ITI—actively engaged with recruiters to explore potential career opportunities.

The event was jointly organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Office, Chengalpattu, under the Government of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology. The fair aimed to connect qualified graduates with leading employers and promote career advancement in multiple disciplines.