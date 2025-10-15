DT Next Campus: JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers.

Eligibility: Open to female students who are HMV Driver’s daughters and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Prizes & Rewards: Annual fixed scholarship: Professional Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; General undergraduate courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS3