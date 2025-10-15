Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply

    JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2025 11:11 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers.

    Eligibility: Open to female students who are HMV Driver’s daughters and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

    Prizes & Rewards: Annual fixed scholarship: Professional Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; General undergraduate courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

    Last Date to Apply: October 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS3

    DT Campus
    DTNEXT Bureau

