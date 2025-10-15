Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply
JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers.
Eligibility: Open to female students who are HMV Driver’s daughters and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
Prizes & Rewards: Annual fixed scholarship: Professional Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; General undergraduate courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000
Last Date to Apply: October 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS3
