DT Next campus: JBAS College for Women conducts anti-drug awareness event

CHENNAI: The anti-drug club of JBAS College for Women organised an anti-drug awareness programme to mark the International Anti-Drug Day. As part of the event, a rally was flagged off by the principal and correspondent, Dr Amthul Azeez. Students from various departments participated with great enthusiasm.

Guest of Honour Dr G Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, addressed the audience on “Tackling Drug Abuse and Violence Against Women & Children.” Following her impactful talk, 350 participants took the pledge against drug abuse. The event concluded with a signature campaign reinforcing collective commitment to a drug-free society.