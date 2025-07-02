Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: JBAS College for Women conducts anti-drug awareness event

    As part of the event, a rally was flagged off by the principal and correspondent, Dr Amthul Azeez. Students from various departments participated with great enthusiasm.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 July 2025 8:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-02 03:01:14  )
    DT Next campus: JBAS College for Women conducts anti-drug awareness event
    X

    CHENNAI: The anti-drug club of JBAS College for Women organised an anti-drug awareness programme to mark the International Anti-Drug Day. As part of the event, a rally was flagged off by the principal and correspondent, Dr Amthul Azeez. Students from various departments participated with great enthusiasm.

    Guest of Honour Dr G Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, addressed the audience on “Tackling Drug Abuse and Violence Against Women & Children.” Following her impactful talk, 350 participants took the pledge against drug abuse. The event concluded with a signature campaign reinforcing collective commitment to a drug-free society.

    anti-drug campaignanti-drug awareness dayawareness programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X