DT Next Campus: IIT-Madras hosts tribal pride celebration

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Department of Humanities and Social Sciences is organising a conference on ‘Tribal Resistance, Resilience and Reimagining Future: Celebrating 150 Years of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’.

The conference features scholars and community leaders engaging with themes of tribal history, resistance movements, identity, and future possibilities.

As part of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav’ (Tribal Pride) celebration, a cultural evening was being held on the campus, showcasing tribal art and cultural performances from tribal groups of the Nilgiri hills and northeast India.

Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, was the Chief Guest of the Event. Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, took part along with Prof Rajesh Kumar, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, Prof Sathyanarayan N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, and other faculty and students.