DT Next Campus: Freshers’ induction prog begins at HITS

CHENNAI: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science commenced its Freshers’ Induction Programme for the Academic Year 2025–26 with inaugural sessions, welcoming a new cohort of students to its diverse academic community.

The inaugural session of the programme was graced by R Senapathi, Joint General Manager, Air Traffic Control, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and S Kannan, IRS (Retd), Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs and GST (Retd), as chief guests.

In his address, Senapathi said, “Discipline, precision, and adaptability are the cornerstones of success — not only in academics but also in professional life. These values shaped my journey, and I encourage every student to embody them as they begin theirs.”