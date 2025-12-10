DT Next Campus | Dr Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary celebrated

CHENNAI: The Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trust, in association with the Ektavasutra India Foundation and the Arya Samaj Foundation, celebrated the 141st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad at the Dwarka Auditorium, DG Vaishnav College.

The event brought together distinguished leaders, cultural ambassadors, academicians, and schoolchildren in an evening that reflected national pride, cultural unity, and community service.

A key highlight of the celebration was the recognition of young achievers who participated in the inter-school speech, singing, and dance competitions conducted ahead of the Jayanti.

More than 100 students took part, and the winners were honoured during the main ceremony. In the Junior Speech category, Syed Mohammed Hasan of DAV School won the first prize, while Krithika of Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram secured the top position in the Senior Speech category.

In the Junior Singing category, Trishenti Iyer from PSBB School emerged as the winner, and Hithaa from DAV School secured first place in the Senior Singing category. The dance competition’s first prize was awarded to the Motilal Fomra Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya team comprising Lokesh, Vishnu, Srihari, Raj, Subham, and Kartik. Students who achieved second and third places across all categories were also felicitated.

The event was attended by Shakeel Akhtar, IPS (Retd), Chief Information Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, and Dr HV Hande, former Health Minister of Tamil Nadu.