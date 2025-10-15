Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2025 10:53 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Colgate Keep India Smiling Program 2025-26; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

    Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: November 9

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CKISSP7

    DTNEXT Bureau

