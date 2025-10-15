DT Next Campus: Colgate Keep India Smiling Program 2025-26; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: November 9

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CKISSP7