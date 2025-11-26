Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Colgate Keep India Smiling

    The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 8 lakh

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-11-26 04:31:20  )
    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Colgate Keep India Smiling
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

    Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute. Applicants must have scored at least 65% marks in Class 12. Students must have an overall score of above 60% in their BDS to apply for the MDS scholarship. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: December 5

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/CKISSP7

    Colgate-PalmoliveScholarships
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X