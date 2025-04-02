Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for the TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge (2nd Edition)
CHENNAI: An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.
Eligibility: Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.3 lakh and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: April 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TGSC1
