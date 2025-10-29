Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha scholarship program
The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025–26 supports meritorious Indian students from economically weaker families.
CHENNAI: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26, one of India's largest scholarship programmes, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships of up to Rs 20,00,000 will be awarded to students depending on the category
Last Date to Apply: November 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS13
