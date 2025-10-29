DT Next Campus: Applications open for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha scholarship program

CHENNAI: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26, one of India's largest scholarship programmes, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation.

Eligibility: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025–26 supports meritorious Indian students from economically weaker families.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships of up to Rs 20,00,000 will be awarded to students depending on the category

Last Date to Apply: November 15

Application mode: Online applications only

