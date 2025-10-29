Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha scholarship program

    The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025–26 supports meritorious Indian students from economically weaker families.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2025 10:08 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-29 04:39:10  )
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha scholarship program
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26, one of India's largest scholarship programmes, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation.

    Eligibility: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025–26 supports meritorious Indian students from economically weaker families.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships of up to Rs 20,00,000 will be awarded to students depending on the category

    Last Date to Apply: November 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS13

    scholarship schemeeducation scholarships
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X