DT Next Campus| Applications open for the Mahindra Big Boss Nayi Pehchan
CHENNAI: The Mahindra Big Boss Nayi Pehchan Scholarship 2025-26 is designed to empower children of freelance tractor mechanics by offering a scholarship of Rs 6,000 annually to support their educational journey
Eligibility: Children of freelance tractor mechanics. Aged 7 to 21 years, enrolled in school, college, or vocational courses. 50% marks (or equivalent) in the previous class/semester. Open to students across India. SC/ST/OBC reservations available.
Prizes & Rewards: Students will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 6,000.
Last Date to Apply: November 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MAMF1
