    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Nov 2025 9:26 AM IST
    DT Next Campus| Applications open for the Mahindra Big Boss Nayi Pehchan
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Mahindra Big Boss Nayi Pehchan Scholarship 2025-26 is designed to empower children of freelance tractor mechanics by offering a scholarship of Rs 6,000 annually to support their educational journey

    Eligibility: Children of freelance tractor mechanics. Aged 7 to 21 years, enrolled in school, college, or vocational courses. 50% marks (or equivalent) in the previous class/semester. Open to students across India. SC/ST/OBC reservations available.

    Prizes & Rewards: Students will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 6,000.

    Last Date to Apply: November 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

