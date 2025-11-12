DT Next Campus| Applications open for the Ericsson Empowering Girl Programme

CHENNAI: Ericsson invites applications from meritorious female students currently studying in the 2nd year of the Engineering programme from anywhere in India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious female students coming from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open for female students across India only. Applicants must be studying in the 2nd year of an engineering programme in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology or Tele Communication streams at state/UGC recognised colleges in India. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not exceed Rs 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: A fixed scholarship of Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EEGS5