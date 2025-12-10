Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus| Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Programme; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: Tata Capital Limited provides financial support to enable students from underprivileged families to achieve their educational aspirations.
Eligibility: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2025-26 is open to Indian students currently enrolled in Classes 11 and 12, general graduation, specialised discipline programme, polytechnic/diploma, or ITI courses at recognised institutions in India.
Prizes & Rewards: Students can receive a scholarship of up to 80% of their course fees, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000, depending on their academic level and performance
Last Date to Apply: December 26
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS34
