    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2025 9:02 AM IST
    DT Next Campus| Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Programme; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Tata Capital Limited provides financial support to enable students from underprivileged families to achieve their educational aspirations.

    Eligibility: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2025-26 is open to Indian students currently enrolled in Classes 11 and 12, general graduation, specialised discipline programme, polytechnic/diploma, or ITI courses at recognised institutions in India.

    Prizes & Rewards: Students can receive a scholarship of up to 80% of their course fees, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000, depending on their academic level and performance

    Last Date to Apply: December 26

    Application mode: Online applications only

