DT Next Campus| Applications open for Suzlon Group Programme ; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative by Suzlon Group to support the higher education of students from economically weaker sections, fostering an inclusive youth talent pipeline.

Eligibility: Open to female students of Class 9 & students enrolled in the first year of BE/B. Tech. or diploma in engineering. Annual family income must not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: For Class 9 female students: Rs 6,000 per year (fixed); Diploma in Engineering students: Rs 60,000 per year; BE/ BTech. students: Rs 1,20,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: December 26

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SZSP4