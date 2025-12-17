Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus| Applications open for Suzlon Group Programme ; here is how you can apply

    Open to female students of Class 9 & students enrolled in the first year of BE/B. Tech. or diploma in engineering

    17 Dec 2025
    DT Next Campus| Applications open for Suzlon Group Programme ; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative by Suzlon Group to support the higher education of students from economically weaker sections, fostering an inclusive youth talent pipeline.

    Eligibility: Open to female students of Class 9 & students enrolled in the first year of BE/B. Tech. or diploma in engineering. Annual family income must not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

    Prizes & Rewards: For Class 9 female students: Rs 6,000 per year (fixed); Diploma in Engineering students: Rs 60,000 per year; BE/ BTech. students: Rs 1,20,000 per year

    Last Date to Apply: December 26

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SZSP4

    DTNEXT Bureau

