Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus| Applications open for STEM Scholars: Shaping next generation of innovators; here is how you can apply

    Selected students will receive a one-year scholarship of Rs 30,000.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2025 8:58 AM IST
    DT Next Campus| Applications open for STEM Scholars: Shaping next generation of innovators; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: The STEM Scholars: Shaping the next Generation of Innovators an initiative by Nasscom Foundation and supported by Optum CSR initiative empowers underprivileged and economically disadvantaged students in STEM by providing financial aid, mentorship, and internship opportunities to 3rd and 4th-year students in B.E./B.Tech, Pharmacy or Life Sciences program across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

    Eligibility: Applicants studying in any government or private institutes in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

    Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a one-year scholarship of Rs 30,000.

    Last Date to Apply: December 26

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NCSSP1

    scholarship schemeDT Campus
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X