DT Next Campus| Applications open for STEM Scholars: Shaping next generation of innovators; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The STEM Scholars: Shaping the next Generation of Innovators an initiative by Nasscom Foundation and supported by Optum CSR initiative empowers underprivileged and economically disadvantaged students in STEM by providing financial aid, mentorship, and internship opportunities to 3rd and 4th-year students in B.E./B.Tech, Pharmacy or Life Sciences program across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Eligibility: Applicants studying in any government or private institutes in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a one-year scholarship of Rs 30,000.

Last Date to Apply: December 26

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NCSSP1