DT Next Campus: Applications open for South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award; here is how you can apply
It aims to assist high-achieving international students from South Asia by covering a portion of their full-time Master's tuition fees at the university
CHENNAI: South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award, 2025 is offered by the University of Nottingham. It aims to assist high-achieving international students from South Asia by covering a portion of their full-time Master's tuition fees at the university.
Eligibility: Open to residents of specific South Asian countries including India. Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes. They must hold an offer to pursue full-time Master’s program for the academic session 2025-26.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to £8,000 (approx Rs 8,51,016) towards tuition fees
Last Date to Apply: May 14, 2025
Application mode: Online applications only
