DT Next Campus: Applications open for South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award; here is how you can apply

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 March 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award, 2025 is offered by the University of Nottingham. It aims to assist high-achieving international students from South Asia by covering a portion of their full-time Master's tuition fees at the university.

    Eligibility: Open to residents of specific South Asian countries including India. Applicants must be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes. They must hold an offer to pursue full-time Master’s program for the academic session 2025-26.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to £8,000 (approx Rs 8,51,016) towards tuition fees

    Last Date to Apply: May 14, 2025

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SAPE1

