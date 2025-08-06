DT Next Campus: Applications open for SEED; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

Eligibility: Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Applicants must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE Main, CLAT, NDA, TOEFL, SAT, CA-CPT, RRB, Banking, Insurance, State Police, and CPL Courses.

• Candidates must have passed Class 12 or are currently studying in Class 12 to be eligible for this scheme.

• The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 8,00,000.

• Applicants should not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.

Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

Last Date to Apply: August 25

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT2