    DT Next Campus: Applications open for SEED; here is how you can apply

    Candidates must have passed Class 12 or are currently studying in Class 12 to be eligible for this scheme.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Aug 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-06 01:20:54  )
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for SEED; here is how you can apply
    CHENNAI: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

    Eligibility: Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Applicants must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE Main, CLAT, NDA, TOEFL, SAT, CA-CPT, RRB, Banking, Insurance, State Police, and CPL Courses.

    • Candidates must have passed Class 12 or are currently studying in Class 12 to be eligible for this scheme.

    • The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 8,00,000.

    • Applicants should not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.

    Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

    Last Date to Apply: August 25

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT2

    NEET exams Coaching students
    DTNEXT Bureau

