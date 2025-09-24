DT Next Campus: Applications open for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025–26 supports meritorious Indian students from economically weaker families. Half of the slots are reserved for females, and 50% for SC/ST, with systematic reallocation of unfilled seats.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships of up to Rs 20,00,000 will be awarded to students depending on the category. (SBI strives to extend its financial support to students throughout their course. Scholarship renewal is subject to students meeting the minimum eligibility criteria every year.)

Last Date to Apply: November 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS13