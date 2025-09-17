DT Next Campus: Applications open for Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2025-26; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Applicants should be a resident Indian citizen. 1st year PG students who secured a score of 550 to 1000 in the GATE Examination, or should have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA)

Eligible degree programmes – Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical/Electronics Engg., Chemical Engg., Mechanical Engg., Renewable & New Energy, Material, Science & Engg. and Life Sciences.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: October 4

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS12