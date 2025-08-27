DT Next Campus: Applications open for Reliance Foundation; here is how you can apply

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility: An applicant must: Be a resident Indian citizen; Passed Standard 12th with minimum 60%; Currently enrolled in the 1st year (academic year 2025-26) in a regular full-time degree course in any stream

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: October 4

Application mode: Online applications only

