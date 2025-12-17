Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus| Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply

    Open to Indian nationals only. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2025 9:35 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-12-17 04:33:00  )
    DT Next Campus| Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Parivartan ECSS Programme 2025-26 aims to support meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds, inviting applications for the scholarship from students in Classes 1 to postgraduate level.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: December 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC57

    ScholarshipsScholarship ProgrammeTN Scholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X