DT Next Campus| Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Parivartan ECSS Programme 2025-26 aims to support meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds, inviting applications for the scholarship from students in Classes 1 to postgraduate level.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC57