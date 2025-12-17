Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus| Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply
Open to Indian nationals only. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less
CHENNAI: Parivartan ECSS Programme 2025-26 aims to support meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds, inviting applications for the scholarship from students in Classes 1 to postgraduate level.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000
Last Date to Apply: December 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC57
Next Story