DT Next Campus: Applications open for OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship aims to support underprivileged women aspiring to pursue a degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). It is available to students who have completed Class 12 and are currently enrolled in a STEM-related UG programme (any year) at government colleges or universities.

Eligibility: Women students who are residents of Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Bihar are eligible. Candidates must have secured an aggregate of 75% or more in their Class 12 (or equivalent) exam, with at least 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable). The annual family income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 3 lakh. Children of Buddy4Study and OakNorth employees are not eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 30,000

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtte/ONSS4