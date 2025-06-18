DT Next campus: Applications open for NIIT University Programme; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    18 Jun 2025
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Applications are invited from Class 12 passed students for NIIT University’s Scholarship-cum-Admission Seat Programme for the academic year 2025-26.

    Eligibility: Indian students willing to pursue B.Tech, BBA, or Dual Degree Integrated MBA at NU. Must have a valid rank in JEE-Main, BITSAT, SAT, CUET, IPMAT, or any State Engineering Entrance Examination

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire course duration

    Last Date to Apply: June 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

