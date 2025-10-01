DT Next Campus: Applications open for NIF Translation Fellowship 2025

CHENNAI: The NIF Translation Fellowship 2025 is offered by the New India Foundation. It supports outstanding translators and scholars in rendering high-quality non-fiction works translated from Indian languages into English.

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian citizens or a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who demonstrates fluency in both English and a selected Indian language.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship grant of Rs 6,00,000 for 6 months.

Last Date to Apply: December 31 Application mode: Online applications only

