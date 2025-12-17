DT Next Campus| Applications open for Nehru Fellowship for Youth

Begin typing your search...

    Application is open to Indian citizens holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2025 9:24 AM IST
    CHENNAI: The Nehru Fellowship for Youth 2025 is being offered by the Inclusive Minds to Indian graduates.

    Eligibility: Application is open to Indian citizens holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. Applicants should be involved in youth, student, or social movements exhibiting strong commitment towards social justice and constitutional values.

    Prizes & Rewards: A fellowship benefits up to Rs 50,000 per month.

    Last Date to Apply: December 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

