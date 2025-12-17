DT Next Campus| Applications open for Nehru Fellowship for Youth

CHENNAI: The Nehru Fellowship for Youth 2025 is being offered by the Inclusive Minds to Indian graduates.

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian citizens holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. Applicants should be involved in youth, student, or social movements exhibiting strong commitment towards social justice and constitutional values.

Prizes & Rewards: A fellowship benefits up to Rs 50,000 per month.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

