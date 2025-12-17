DT Next Campus| Applications open for Nehru Fellowship for Youth

Begin typing your search...
Applications open for Nehru Fellowship for Youth
CHENNAI: The Nehru Fellowship for Youth 2025 is being offered by the Inclusive Minds to Indian graduates.
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian citizens holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. Applicants should be involved in youth, student, or social movements exhibiting strong commitment towards social justice and constitutional values.
Prizes & Rewards: A fellowship benefits up to Rs 50,000 per month.
Last Date to Apply: December 31
Application mode: Online applications only
