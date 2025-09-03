DT Next Campus: Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0

CHENNAI: An initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL) to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.

Eligibility: Students in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and northeastern states of India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 12,000 and mentorship support

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP2