    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0

    The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sept 2025 8:41 AM IST
    CHENNAI: An initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL) to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.

    Eligibility: Students in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and northeastern states of India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 12,000 and mentorship support

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP2

