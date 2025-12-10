Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus| Applications open for Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyan; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: The Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan 2025-26 is an initiative by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, dedicated to supporting the daughters of truck drivers who are determined to continue their education despite financial challenges.
Eligibility: Open to girl students studying in Class 11 and onwards (till graduation). Applicant must be the daughter of a truck driver with a valid commercial driving licence. Students from across India are eligible.
Prizes & Rewards: A fixed scholarship award of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each selected scholar.
Last Date to Apply: December 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MHSA3
