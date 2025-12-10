DT Next Campus| Applications open for Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyan; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan 2025-26 is an initiative by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, dedicated to supporting the daughters of truck drivers who are determined to continue their education despite financial challenges.

Eligibility: Open to girl students studying in Class 11 and onwards (till graduation). Applicant must be the daughter of a truck driver with a valid commercial driving licence. Students from across India are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: A fixed scholarship award of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each selected scholar.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MHSA3