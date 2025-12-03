DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26

CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students

Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India. Applicant’s annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Last Date to Apply: December 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS4