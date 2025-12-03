Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26
Applicant’s annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.
CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students
Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India. Applicant’s annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)
Last Date to Apply: December 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS4
Next Story