    Applicant’s annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST
    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26
    Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 

    CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students

    Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India. Applicant’s annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

    Last Date to Apply: December 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

