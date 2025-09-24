DT Next Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers who are pursuing general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses and reside in select locations.

Eligibility: Open to female students who are HMV Driver’s daughters and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹5,00,000. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Prizes & Rewards: Annual fixed scholarship details: Professional Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; General undergraduate courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

Last Date to Apply: October 6

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS3