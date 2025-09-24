Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Sept 2025 9:26 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited invites applications from daughters of heavy vehicle drivers who are pursuing general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses and reside in select locations.

    Eligibility: Open to female students who are HMV Driver’s daughters and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate or diploma courses. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹5,00,000. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

    Prizes & Rewards: Annual fixed scholarship details: Professional Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; General undergraduate courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

    Last Date to Apply: October 6

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS3

    Scholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X