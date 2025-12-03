DT Next Campus | Applications open for Inlaks Fellowship for Social Engagement

CHENNAI: Inlaks Fellowship for Social Engagement 2026 is being offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation to graduate students and early to mid-career professionals.

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian citizens currently residing in India, born on or after January 1, 1990. They must hold a Bachelor’s degree secured from a recognised Indian institute. Alternatively, they must have at least 3 years of relevant work experience.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 45,000 per month.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFSE8