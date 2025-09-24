DT Next Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.

Eligibility: The applicants must be female students from India. They should have completed their Class 12 examinations. Eligible students include those enrolled in the first year of undergraduate STEM courses at recognised NIRF-accredited institutions. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: October 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ISTS3