Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
The applicants must be female students from India. They should have completed their Class 12 examinations.
CHENNAI: An initiative of Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.
Eligibility: The applicants must be female students from India. They should have completed their Class 12 examinations. Eligible students include those enrolled in the first year of undergraduate STEM courses at recognised NIRF-accredited institutions. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000 per annum
Last Date to Apply: October 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ISTS3
Next Story