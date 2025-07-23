DT Next campus: Applications open for HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    This programme supports meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2025 8:43 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for HDFC Bank Parivartans ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: HDFC Bank invites applications from students in Classes 1 to postgraduate level for the ECSS Scholarship 2025-26. This programme supports meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Students in Classes 1–12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate, and postgraduate (general and professional) courses. Minimum 55% marks in the last qualifying exam. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: September 4

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC57

    DTNEXT Bureau

